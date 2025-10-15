Pakistan vs England LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Today's PAK-W vs ENG-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Match 16

Pakistan Women’s National Cricket Team vs England Women’s National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Cricket Streaming: Pakistan Women won the toss and chose to bowl first against England Women in the 16th match of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Wednesday, October 15, 2025. England, a four-time World Cup champion, sits second in the standings after winning all three of its matches so far. Pakistan, on the other hand, is yet to register a win and remains at the bottom of the table. Fans can watch the live telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming will be available on JioHotstar app and website.

England Women vs Pakistan Women, Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 Match Live Streaming Info

Match: England Women vs Pakistan Women, Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 (League Stage)

Date: Wednesday, October 15

Time: 3:00 PM IST

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Live Telecast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: JioHotstar app and website

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana said her side decided to bowl as the pitch looked good and might assist spinners later in the game. "We are going to bowl first because the pitch looks good and hopefully it will be advantageous for the spinners. I think there is a lot of spin on this track, and our spinners are good. We have two changes. We need to improve on the batting side, we need to bat longer and have partnerships in bowling and batting. Yeah, definitely, we need to finish off the innings when the opposition is 76 for 7, so we need to be better there," she said after winning the toss.

England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt said her team would have bowled first as well. She confirmed two changes in the playing XI and noted that it was important to keep the squad ready for the tournament. "I would have bowled as well. We have got two missing out unwell - Ecclestone and Bell are out, Sarah Glenn and Em are in. Illness in the camp, obviously not good for those individuals, but it is a chance for others down the line to get some overs under their belt. In a tournament like this, you are going to need every one of your squad members, so it is a great chance for Sarah and Em to come into the game and hopefully make an impact. I try and start in the same place every time when I go out to bat, try and start from the beginning again and assess the conditions as best I can and go from there. But yeah, hopefully I can continue doing what I am doing," Nat Sciver-Brunt said.

England Women vs Pakistan Women, Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 Match Playing XIs

Pakistan Women (Playing XI): Muneeba Ali, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Pervaiz, Fatima Sana (captain), Sidra Nawaz (wicketkeeper), Rameen Shamim, Diana Baig, Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sandhu.

England Women (Playing XI): Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones (wicketkeeper), Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt (captain), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sarah Glenn, Linsey Smith, Em Arlott.