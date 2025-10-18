Pakistan vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Today's PAK-W vs NZ-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Match 19

Pakistan Women’s National Cricket Team vs New Zealand Women’s National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Cricket Streaming: New Zealand’s women’s team won the toss and chose to bowl against Pakistan in the 19th match of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Saturday, October 18, 2025. Both teams are seeking a vital victory. Pakistan was denied a famous win against England in its last match due to rain. New Zealand’s previous game against Sri Lanka was also washed out. Pakistan is at the bottom of the points table with one point. New Zealand is in fifth place with three points.

New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women Match 19 Live Streaming Info

Match: New Zealand vs Pakistan, Women’s World Cup 2025

Date and Time: Saturday, October 18 at 3 PM IST

Toss: 2:30 PM IST

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network (live)

Live Streaming: JioHotstar app and website

New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women Match 19 Playing 11s

Pakistan Women (Playing XI): Muneeba Ali, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Pervaiz, Fatima Sana(c), Sidra Nawaz(w), Rameen Shamim, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal

With the ball first up after a toss win for Sophie Devine!



🔁 Lea Tahuhu comes in for Bree Illing.



Watch LIVE in NZ on @skysportnz Live scoring | https://t.co/MgdxwLdjbU 📺 #NZvPAK#CWC25pic.twitter.com/367bQHv3J8 — WHITE FERNS (@WHITE_FERNS) October 18, 2025

New Zealand Women (Playing XI): Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson