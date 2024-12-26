Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test: Khurram Shahzad rattles hosts early as Markram fights for control

Centurion [South Africa], December 26 : Aiden Markram spearheaded South Africa's counterattack after Pakistan's pace unit rattled the hosts early on Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test on Thursday.

At stumps, South Africa's scoreboard read 82/3, trailing Pakistan by 129 runs. Aiden Markram remained unbeaten on 47 off 67 balls, while skipper Temba Bavuma held steady at 4 off 23 deliveries.

Day 1 at SuperSport Park in Centurion saw 13 wickets fall, with both sides opting for all-out pace attacks. After dismissing Pakistan for 211, South Africa began their innings with momentum on their side.

Aiden Markram and Tony de Zorzi opened for the hosts, aiming to provide a solid start. While Markram appeared comfortable at the crease, de Zorzi struggled to find his rhythm. He managed to see off the first seven deliveries, but Khurram Shahzad produced a sharp in-swinger that breached de Zorzi's defences, uprooting the middle stump.

Markram counterattacked effectively, punishing any deviation in line and length by dispatching loose deliveries to the boundary. However, South Africa's middle order faltered. Ryan Rickelton looked promising before edging a good-length delivery to Mohammad Rizwan, giving Shahzad his second wicket. Rizwan took a stunning diving catch to his left to dismiss the southpaw.

Tristan Stubbs, in excellent form recently, was unlucky as he was trapped lbw for 9 off 28 balls. A sharply turning delivery left him with little option to avoid being pinned in front of the stumps.

Markram and Bavuma steadied the innings, ensuring no further damage as South Africa ended the day three wickets down.

Earlier, Pakistan were sent in to bat after losing the toss. Openers Shan Masood and Saim Ayub displayed resilience before the drinks break. However, South Africa's pace attack dismantled Pakistan's line-up shortly thereafter. Masood fell to Corbin Bosch's maiden Test delivery, while Dane Paterson kept the pressure on from the other end.

Pakistan slumped to 56/4, requiring a recovery effort. Kamran Ghulam and Mohammad Rizwan answered the call, putting together an 81-run partnership that laid the groundwork for a competitive total. Salman Agha (11) and Aamer Jamal (28) added useful runs, while Khurram Shahzad (11) and Mohammad Abbas (10*) provided late contributions, taking the visitors to 211.

Corbin Bosch and Dane Paterson were instrumental in Pakistan's collapse. Bosch claimed a four-wicket haul, while Paterson secured a five-fer. Marco Jansen chipped in with one wicket, while Kagiso Rabada remained wicketless despite a disciplined performance.

