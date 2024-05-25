Pakistan win toss, opt to ball first against England in 2nd T20I

Birmingham [UK], May 25 : Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and elected to bowl first in the second T20I of the four-match series against England at Edgbaston on Saturday.

The opening game of the four-match T20I series was completely lost to rain with the game officially being called off at Headingley.

The two sides are involved in a four-match T20I before the ICC T20 World Cup. The next game will be played at Edgbaston on Saturday. The biggest headline of the match was a much-anticipated return of Jofra Archer, however, it was delayed due to rain.

His last appearance for England dates back to May 2023, and since then, he has been on the road to recovery from an elbow injury that forced him out for nearly 12 months.

The T20I series will conclude on May 30 at The Oval, London. For the series England even recalled their players back from the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

Pakistan (Playing XI): Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf.

England (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (wk/c), Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley.

