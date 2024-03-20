Pakistan Women will host West Indies for three ODIs, five T20Is in April

Karachi [Pakistan], March 20 : Pakistan Women will host the West Indies for three ODI and five T20I series in April. All the matches of the series will take place at the National Bank Stadium (NBS) in Karachi.

The three ODIs between the West Indies and Pakistan will be part of the ICC Women's Championship 2022-25. The first ODI match will take place on April 18. Meanwhile, the second and third games will be held on April 21 and 23, respectively.

The three-match 50-over series will be followed by a five-game T20Is from 26 April to 3 May, which will help both Pakistan and West Indies in their preparations for the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup.

After November 2021, this will be the West Indies women's first tour of Pakistan. The last they visited the country for three ODIs, which they all won.

"We extend a warm welcome to the West Indies women's team to Pakistan for the upcoming series. Hosting the fourth women's championship series at home within the 2022-25 cycle is a testament to PCB's commitment to promoting women's cricket and providing our players with opportunities to shine on the international stage," Pakistan's Head of Women's Cricket Tania Mallick was quoted by ICC as saying.

"The forthcoming series against West Indies is not just about cricket; it's about developing relationships and strengthening bonds between cricketing nations. With the ICC Women's Championship 2022-25 coming to its conclusion for the Pakistan women's team, the stakes are higher than ever for the women's team to qualify directly for the ICC Women's ODI World Cup. The current position of the Pakistan women's team reflects our determination and dedication, and we aim to collect maximum points from the three championship matches at home," she added.

Series schedule:

18 April: 1st ODI, Karachi (ICC Women's Championship).

21 April: 2nd ODI, Karachi (ICC Women's Championship).

23 April: 3rd ODI, Karachi (ICC Women's Championship).

26 April: 1st T20I, Karachi.

28 April: 2nd T20I, Karachi.

30 April: 3rd T20I, Karachi.

2 May: 4th T20I, Karachi.

3 May: 5th T20I, Karachi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor