Pakistan's short-ball tactics nearly steal win, but strategy may falter at Adelaide Oval

New Delhi [India], November 5 : Pakistan's strategy of short-pitch bowling on the fast and bouncy MCG pitch almost resulted in a memorable upset, but this approach may not be as effective in the second ODI at the more batting-friendly Adelaide Oval.

In a low-scoring thriller reminiscent of classic 50-over cricket, Pakistan's seam attack, spearheaded by Haris Rauf, caused significant trouble for Australia with their aggressive short-pitch deliveries on a consistent surface. Rauf's electrifying spell thrilled the pro-Pakistan crowd and turned Australia's chase of a modest 204 into a dramatic contest before captain Pat Cummins steered his team to a narrow two-wicket victory with his usual composure.

Although Rauf's tactics disrupted the Australian batters, claiming key wickets like Marnus Labuschagne and Glenn Maxwell in consecutive deliveries, the same fireworks are unlikely at Adelaide Oval, known for its batting-friendly conditions and short square boundariesa stark contrast to the MCG's vast expanses.

"We saw Pakistan's tactics [in Melbourne] bowling pretty short," Australia opener Matt Short told reporters on Tuesday, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"But I think they may have to change that a little bit at this ground with the shorter square boundaries which are the complete opposite to the 'G. It's always a nice ground to bat on," he added.

After scoring just one run before top-edging a delivery from Shaheen Shah Afridi, Matthew Short will be eager to return to his familiar ground at Adelaide Oval, where he has excelled for the Adelaide Strikers in recent BBL seasons.

"It's going to feel quite comfortable down there opening the batting, that's for sure," Short said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"It's my favourite ground in the world to play at, and I've played there quite a number of times, so I should be pretty familiar with it," he said.

Short's series debut did not go as planned, especially as he is vying to become the permanent replacement for David Warner in the ODI format. Having opened in three of the last four ODIs in England and delivering a match-winning 58 off 30 balls in the series-decider in Bristol, Short had entered the series with strong credentials.

"I came into this series with high aspirations to try to cement my spot in the team," Short said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"I'm going to go out there and keep trying to be positive and play aggressive cricket. It should pay off at some stage," he added.

With regular opener Travis Head on paternity leave, Short and Jake Fraser-McGurk have formed a new opening partnership. However, both batsmen were dismissed within the first four overs of the first game. Fraser-McGurk, also eyeing the vacant opener's spot, scored 16 off 14 balls, displaying his aggressive style.

"The coaching staff give us both the licence to be free and play our shots," Short said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"Batting with Travis Head as well, if he goes [off] then I let him go and I do my thing," he added.

"It's similar with Jake. It probably didn't come off last night for him, like myself, but if he is seeing and hitting them well then I probably won't say much to him and just let him go. And just focus more on myself," he said.

"The more important thing in a partnership is that if he is struggling a bit then working through whatever the issues are. It's really exciting to bat with him...nice to watch from the other end," he added.

