Pandya brothers arrive in Jamnagar to attend Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding celebrations

Jamnagar (Gujarat) [India], March 1 : Star India batting allrounder Hardik Pandya, along with his cricketer-brother Krunal Pandya, arrived in Jamnagar on Friday for the three-day pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Hardik made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut with the Mumbai Indians in 2015 and has been a key player for the MI.

In November last year, the 30-year-old moved back from the Gujarat Titans GT to his original franchise as part of a trade-off between both franchises. The star all-rounder spent two momentous years with GT, spearheading their campaign in the cash-rich league. In GT's debut season in 2022, Hardik led them to the title.

Significantly, however, Pandya is set to captain MI, replacing their five-time IPL trophy-winning skipper Rohit Sharma in the 2024 season of the cash-rich league.

Krunal made his IPL debut for Mumbai in the 2016 season. But he made a shocking move ahead of the 2022 season and joined the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Earlier in the day, leading cricketers such as Suryakumar Yadav, Rashid Khan, DJ Bravo, Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and others arrived in Jamnagar to attend the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Earlier on Thursday, pop sensation Rihanna, American singer and songwriter J Brown arrived in Jamnagar for the three-day pre-wedding celebrations. Not only, J Brown, but multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, producer, and bassist Adam Blackstone, too, reached the city for the grand celebrations.

The pre-wedding functions are expected to be grand and rooted in tradition. The celeb guests will get to experience the beauty of Indian culture at the pre-wedding festivities.

The guests will also receive traditional scarves made by women artisans from Kachchh and Lalpur in Gujarat.

