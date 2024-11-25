Perth [Australia], November 25 : Rishabh Pant added a twist to Mohammed Siraj's famous comment about Jasprit Bumrah after India's T20 World Cup victory this year after another famous chapter was added in Test cricket history at Perth on Monday.

Even with prominent faces missing from India's Playing XI, head coach Gautam Gambhir and stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah found the formula for success against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series opener.

In the video, Bumrah was also heard saying, "Abhi series khatam nahi hui hai" (The series is not over yet).

After the memorable 295-run success that redefined the standards of Test cricket in Australia, BCCI shared a glimpse of the events that unfolded behind the scenes.

The standout moment was Mohammed Siraj embracing Bumrah and saying, "I only believe Jassi bhai," a reference to the viral video of him praising the pace spearhead after India's T20 World Cup triumph against South Africa earlier this year.

Pant took to X and added a couple more players into the fray alongside Bumrah, including Harshit Rana, KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli.

"We also believe in Jassi bhai, Miyan, Rana, KL bhai, YJ and Virat bhai... because game changer players they are," Pant wrote on Instagram.

Youngster Jaiswal who slammed 161 on his debut Test in Australia shared a picture with his colleague KL Rahul and captioned it, "We are part of histroy Rahul bhai. 200 reasons to smile."

The '200 reasons to smile' remark, was a subtle reference to their 201-run opening stand in the second innings, which laid the foundation of India's success.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah also heaped praise on the Indian team for their memorable success in Perth.

"A brilliant fightback from India in the opening fixture of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, defeating the Australians at Perth. A fantastic all-round display by the Indian team, as everyone stepped up and contributed towards the victory! A loud cheer for @Jaspritbumrah93 who rose to the occasion both as a bowler and a leader. A great display of skill and temperament by young @ybj_19 and our champion @imVkohli, as their centuries set up this game with the bat for us. Congratulations on the win and hope we keep up the momentum, moving forward in the series," Shah wrote on X.

While the rivalry between Australia and India has always been fierce, however, the players have bonded well off the field. In a wholesome gesture, Bumrah signed a bat for ace Australian spinner Nathan Lyon, who congratulated his opponents on their victory.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor