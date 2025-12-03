Pant boost for Delhi as keeper-batter returns for Vijay Hazare Trophy

New Delhi [India], December 3 : India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is set to feature in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, as he confirmed his availability to the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA), as per sources.

Pant, who has represented Delhi in List-A cricket since 2015, last played the format for them in 2018. During that period, he appeared in 19 matches and scored 531 runs, which included one century and two half-centuries, with a strike rate of 109.48.

For India, Pant has featured in 31 ODIs, contributing 871 runs, including a century and five fifties.

His return is expected to provide a major boost to Delhi's campaign in the upcoming domestic season. Along with Pant, Indian batting icon Virat Kohli will also be featuring in the upcoming edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy starting from December 24, as per sources.

The 37-year-old veteran, now an ODI-only batter following his Test retirement in May this year and T20I retirement following the T20 World Cup triumph last year, has confirmed his availability to the Delhi and District Cricket Association, as per sources.

If Virat once again dons the coloured clothing of Delhi, it would be his first Vijay Hazare Trophy appearance since 2010, when he scored 229 runs in five matches at an average of 45.80, with two half-centuries. All of Delhi's group stage matches will conclude by January 8, three days before the first ODI between India and New Zealand from January 11 at Vadodara. Virat will play Vijay Hazare Trophy matches in Karnataka, with his home state getting no Delhi fixtures at all.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor