"Pant good enough to play as a batter": KL Rahul ahead of first ODI against South Africa

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], November 29 : Ahead of the first ODI against South Africa in Ranchi, India stand-in captain KL Rahul stated that the star wicketkeeper-batter is good enough to play as a specialist batter in the side if needed.

The Indian wicketkeeper-batter Pant hasn't played 50-over cricket since August 2024. He last played an ODI match against Sri Lanka in Colombo last year.

Speaking during the pre-match press conference, Rahul has kept all options open for Pant, but the stand-in captain made clear that he will not don the wicketkeeping gloves if Rishabh is in the playing XI.

"Rishabh obviously missed out due to injury, and he again is somebody who has been with the team for a long time, and everyone has seen what he brings and what he can do for the team. But obviously, he's good enough to play as a batter as well. But if he's in the 11, then obviously he will take the gloves, and I'll be in the field," Rahul said.

"I mean, we're still discussing. Obviously, we haven't got that much time from Guwahati to come here to have conversations and fix our 11. We've had a few conversations, me and GG, and we'll probably have a little bit of a conversation right now and finalise it today, probably in the evening, and let the players know whoever is playing to be ready," Rahul added.

Rahul also heaped praise on Ruturaj Gaikwad. He added that the star batter is a world-class player, but because the Indian team has settled the top order in ODIs, players like Gaikwad often miss out.

"Gaikwad is a top-class player, we've all seen it with whatever opportunities, limited opportunities he's got. He's really utilised it and shown what he can do. Unfortunately, you know... In ODI cricket, the top six or top five is quite settled and they're performing really well. So, you feel bad for players that they don't get enough opportunities but also at the same time for the guys who are in the team, you feel happy that they're performing and doing the job for the team. So, it's unfortunate for the players that miss out," Rahul said.

"Gaikwad will get his opportunity at some stage and I'm looking forward to giving him that chance and letting him show what he can do and do the job for the team. There's never a question mark about his skill and how good he is as a player. It's just about the right opportunities and the right timing as in come. So, yeah, hopefully this series gives him that opportunity, " Rahul added.

Rahul will be leading Team India in the upcoming ODI series against South Africa, beginning November 30 in Ranchi. Rahul will take over the captaincy as India will be without their designated ODI skipper, Shubman Gill. The 26-year-old sustained the injury on Day 2 of the Kolkata Test and was taken to the hospital after retiring hurt in the first innings after facing just three deliveries. He has not recovered in time for the second Test and will continue his evaluation in Mumbai.

India squad: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (Captain) (Wicketkeeper), Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel.

