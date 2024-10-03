Pant, KL, Gill wish Women in Blue luck for T20 World Cup

New Delhi [India], October 3 : Star Indian cricketers KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill extended their wishes to Women in Blue ahead of their ICC Women's T20 World Cup campaign on Thursday.

The women's team will be in action during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, which started on Thursday. They will be kickstarting their tournament against New Zealand on Friday.

The Indian women's team has never managed to win a 50-over or 20-over World Cup. Coming to the T20 WC, their best finish was the runners-up finish to Australia in 2020. In the previous edition of the tournament held last year, India finished in the semifinals, losing to Australia by five runs.

Taking to X, Gill wrote that the dedication and passion of the women's team inspires millions.

"Wishing our amazing Women in Blue the best of luck for the ICC Women's #T20WorldCup 2024! Your dedication and passion inspire millions. We're all behind you as you shine on the world stage! #WomenInBlue @BCCIWomen," tweeted Gill.

https://x.com/ShubmanGill/status/1841711396909940874

KL also took to X and wrote, "All the best to our Indian Women's Cricket Team for the World Cup."

https://x.com/klrahul/status/1841780269965246601

Pant also took to X to make the women's team that the whole country is "rooting for them".

"Sending my best wishes to the Indian Women's Cricket Team for the World Cup. We all are rooting for you. #RP17," said Pant.

https://x.com/RishabhPant17/status/1841715131543421213

In the lead-up to the T20 World Cup, India has had mixed results. They lost the T20I series against Australia and England earlier this year, but Harmanpreet's side bounced back with two consecutive series wins against Bangladesh.

In July, India's T20I series against South Africa ended in a draw. In the Asia Cup 2024, India lost the final to Sri Lanka, who remained unbeaten throughout the tournament.

In the T20 World Cup last year, Australia defeated South Africa at home by 19 runs to win their sixth title. Meanwhile, India made it to the semifinals, losing to the Aussies by five runs.

Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Yastika Bhatia (WK), Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Sajana Sajeevan.

Travelling reserves: Uma Chetry (wk), Tanuja Kanwer, Saima Thakor.

Non-Travelling Reserves: Raghvi Bist, Priya Mishra.

