"Pant's positivity, grit keeps him away from all the pains": Thakur hails teammate for batting despite injury

Manchester [UK], July 25 : In one of the most courageous displays seen on a cricket field, Rishabh Pant batted through intense pain from a fractured toe to score a vital half-century for India on Day 2 of the fourth Test against England in Manchester. The wicketkeeper-batter, who was rushed to the hospital in the morning for scans, walked out to bat despite the injury and ended up scoring a valiant 54 off 75 balls, an innings laced with three boundaries and two sixes before being bowled by Jofra Archer.

Pant's bravery didn't go unnoticed in the Indian camp. Shardul Thakur, speaking at the post-day press conference, lauded his teammate's commitment to the team's cause.

"I think it was always our plan. There were quite a few efforts from the medical team. So, yes, kudos to them. They could get Rishabh back onto the field. He could bat there for a while and whatever he did, it's of course vital runs for the team," Shardul said.

"Yes, he was in a lot of pain and we have seen him doing a lot of amazing things and this was just another amazing thing that he did for the team today, I believe," he added.

Pant's knock, though not a massive one by numbers, carried massive weight in terms of character and influence. With India in a spot of bother, it was his positive strokeplay, despite limping and struggling for balance, that added some important runs on the board.

There have been comparisons with iconic acts of bravery on the cricket field, including Graeme Smith batting with a fractured hand. Shardul also referenced such moments when speaking about Pant.

"Everyone was very excited to see how he would approach his innings and I think what he showed today, the passion he showed for the team is unmatched. We've seen a lot of instances in the past where he has batted with fractures. I think there was a time when Graeme Smith was batting in the South African team. His hand was fractured," he recalled.

"In these moments, the grit of the player comes into play and I think Rishabh's positivity and his grit keep him away from all the pains. His pain-bearing capacity is very high. If he is in pain, it is a big injury," he added.

"When he was not in the bus in the morning, we were told that he had been taken to the hospital and maybe he will be treated, so that he can bat. Maybe he will be able to bat. Earlier, he had to touch his feet and see if he was able to walk properly," said Shardul.

"If he is able to walk properly, then we can talk about batting and when we reached the ground and got warmed up, he was not there and then I went for batting. I don't know what happened after that and I think there is a fracture. The news is already out. There is a fracture and it can't be doubled," he noted.

There was also conversation about rules in the game and whether cricket should consider allowing substitutions for serious injuries, like broken bones, something which is not currently permitted under the concussion rule.

"I think that there are discussions going on if I am not wrong. I was reading it in the news. That should come in play or not, right now I couldn't say much," Shardul replied when asked about the idea.

"If it happens, it should happen after the cycle of WTC (World Test Championship). It shouldn't happen in the middle because already there are a few series that have been played in world cricket. It could be unfair to the points table and qualifying for the finals, looking at the whole WTC cycle," he noted.

As for whether Pant will bat in the second innings or take further part in the series, Shardul left it to the medical team and Pant himself.

"That's the medical team's call. That's all I can say and it's his personal call as well, how keen he is to bat," he said.

