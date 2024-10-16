Paras Mhambrey appointed as Mumbai Indians bowling coach

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 16 : Mumbai Indians (MI), the five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions announced the appointment of former Indian cricketer and bowling coach of the franchise ahead of the next season of the cash-rich league.

MI issued a statement on Tuesday saying that Paras will be working alongside current bowling coach and Sri Lankan icon Lasith Malinga.

"Mumbai Indians, today, announced the return and appointment of Paras Mhambrey as Bowling Coach, who will work along with current Bowling Coach Lasith Malinga, as part of the coaching team under Head Coach, Mahela Jayawardene," said the statement from MI.

Paras was part of the Mumbai Indians coaching team previously, with the team having won the IPL 2013, Champions League T20 (2011, 2013), a runner-up finish (2010) and two more playoffs appearances in the IPL.

Paras latest stint was at the bowling coach of the Indian men's cricket team, which culminated with the T20 World Cup win earlier this year. He was appointed to this position in 2021.

Between 1996-1998, Paras played two Tests and three ODIs for India, picking up a total of five wickets.

Notably, Paras is a medium-pacer who played for Mumbai 1992-2003, picking up 284 wickets in 91 first-class matches and 111 List A wickets in 83 games.

Recently, MI announced the appointment of Jayawardene as the head coach for the next season, a position he previously held from 2017 to 2022. He has replaced South African legend Mark Boucher, who coached the franchise for two seasons.

MI finished at the bottom in the last season, where they could only manage 4 wins and 10 losses under captaincy of a returning star Hardik Pandya.

