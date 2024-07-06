"Part of the game": Nitish Reddy on injury robbing him of his debut appearance for India

By Parv Anand

New Delhi [India], July 6 : One of the rising Indian talents, Nitish Kumar Reddy, is looking to get back on the field after an injury robbed him of an opportunity to make his debut appearance for the Indian team at the international circuit.

After his breakout season for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season, Reddy received his maiden call-up for India's five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe. However, days before the series, he was replaced from the squad after BCCI released an official statement.

After being denied the possibility of making his debut for the Indian team, Nitish isn't dwelling on the missed opportunity and is looking ahead towards making a comeback on the field.

"It is a part of the game, so I don't take this injury that much into my head. I am trying to focus on the future as well. There are opportunities everywhere. You are going to get the opportunity, and you have to be prepared when it comes to you. This is the maiden call for me, and I am so happy about that. This injury part will be a big trouble for any athlete across the world, so as soon as I can recover from this injury, I will be back on the field, and that makes me happy more than anything else," Nitish told ANI.

Last season, Nitish, who recently became the brand ambassador of Puma, racked up 303 runs in 13 matches for the Sunrisers.

His ability to strike the ball was one of his top attributes that caught the eyes of the fans.

The 21-year-old revealed the hard work that he put in to make himself capable of facing 140kph-plus deliveries and hitting them out of the park.

"First year, I didn't get the opportunity to bat. I practised facing deliveries closer to 140 to 150 kph. In the beginning phase of the game, I got hit on my ribs and thigh pad. But I used to say that I should not fear pace, and after one month, I started striking the ball well on quick deliveries. I used to do shadow practice close to one hour a day, and it helped me improve my batting style," Nitish added.

As Nitish lit the cash-rich league up with his pure striking ability, there was one bowler who caused him a bit of trouble.

"Till now, I felt picking Kuldeep Yadav's wrist was difficult. I felt it was difficult for me to pick up his wrist," he said.

Nitish had the opportunity to play under the captaincy of Australia pacer Pat Cummins, who lifted the World Test Championship Trophy and the ODI World Cup last year. Nitish was impressed with the calmness that the Australian exercises on and off the field.

"He won the World Cup for his team. Even on the field and off the field, he is like a gentleman; he is so cool. He is not angry on the field and always keeps his cool, that's what I learned from him," he stated.

Apart from his ability to cleanly strike the ball, Nitish can also prove handy with the ball. In first-class cricket, he has 52 scalps to his name in 17 matches.

The young all-rounder believes that in order to grow and play for India, he needs to work on both aspects of his game.

"I have to think it in that way if I want to play for India. I have to be strong. I have to think I have to be the best all-rounder. You have to think about it in your mind first, and then only I can achieve it. I have to work on my bowling to become a good all-rounder," Nitish said.

While growing up, Nitish played as a batter and idolised India's stalwart batter Virat Kohli. However, once he gradually transformed into an all-rounder, Ben Stokes and Hardik Pandya became his idols.

"Growing up, I was a pure batsman. Between U-16 and U-19, I came to bowling. So, growing up, Virat Kohli was my idol, and later on, if I have to name some all-rounders, Hardik Pandya and Ben Stokes, I like both of them. They are pure all-rounders. I want to become like them in future," Nitish said.

