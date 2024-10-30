Parthiv Patel believes KKR will face tough call with squad during IPL 2025 Retentions

New Delhi [India], October 30 : Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 retentions, former India cricketer Parthiv Patel noted that the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face challenging decisions with their squad.

In IPL 2024, KKR secured their third title under Shreyas Iyer's captaincy with an 8-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

In an exclusive interview on JioCinema, Parthiv remarked that opener Phil Salt performed exceptionally well in the previous season, despite not featuring in the knockout matches.

"KKR faces tough decisions with this squad. Phil Salt has been a standout performer, even though he didn't play in the knockout rounds. Together with Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, and even Venkatesh Iyeranother retained playerthey've built a very strong squad. That's why they'll aim to retain as many players as possible," Parthiv was quoted as saying in a JioCinema release.

Patel further discussed KKR's potential auction decisions, suggesting that Phil Salt or Harshit Rana may find themselves in the auction pool for the Kolkata-based franchise.

"It may come down to either Phil Salt or Harshit Rana for the auction, which will be a tough call for KKR. I anticipate extended discussions as reaching a consensus may be challenging. But having this type of 'problem'choosing among strong optionsis a positive. No matter the outcome, KKR will end up with a solid squad," he added.

He also shared his thoughts on Rinku Singh, stating that the 27-year-old deserves to be retained.

"Rinku Singh stands to gain significantly from these retention choices. Without a doubt, he deserves ithe's been consistently impressive for three years, initially signing for around 70-75 lakhs, and has now proven his skill on the international stage. He manages pressure well and has truly earned his retention spot," he said.

In September, the Kolkata franchise announced former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo as their new mentor, succeeding Gautam Gambhir.

Bravo retired from international cricket in 2021 and ended his IPL playing career last year. Over the past year, he has shifted his focus to coaching, working with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Afghanistan team.

Bravo's role with KKR marks his second coaching position in the IPL. He joined CSK in 2011, retired from the franchise in 2022, and returned as their bowling coach in 2023.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor