Pat Cummins hails Head-Weatherald opening partnership as Ashes series decider looms

Adelaide [Australia], December 16 : Australian skipper Pat Cummins praised the Travis Head and Jake Weatherald opening partnership, saying they've managed to keep the scoreboard ticking over, adapting to whatever England has thrown at them.

The duo has given Australia's innings momentum, allowing players like Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith to build on their strong starts. Head and Weatherald's opening stands in the ongoing Ashes against England have been 75 off 69 balls, 37 from 35 and 77 off 79 - but the fact remains their electric start has had positive flow-on effects.

"So far, it's looked like they've been able to keep the scoreboard ticking over. Whatever's been thrown at them, they've had an answer to," Pat Cummins said as per cricket.au website.

"It's really set up the platform for our innings. The few times they've batted, I think you've seen people like Marnus (Labuschagne) and Steve (Smith) walk in after that as well and really get on the back of that and start their innings well," he added.

Head replaced Usman Khawaja as opener in the first Ashes Test last month and delivered a match-winning century. He then partnered with Jake Weatherald in the second Test, where their opening stand of 77 set the tone for Australia's first innings.

Khawaja was ruled out of the second Test after failing to recover from the back spasms he suffered in the first match, where he was forced down to No. 4 in the first innings and was then unable to bat in the second after a recurrence of the injury.

Cummins praises Head's team-first attitude, highlighting his willingness to adapt and play different roles, including batting at number five and opening the innings.

"Trav's a great team man and vice-captain, so he never really wants to tread on any toes. He's always very adamant he will do whatever the team needs. For the last few years, we think it's (been batting at) number five, and he's happily done that. He's always thrown it up there. We've gone through a few openers over the last couple of years, he's always said, 'If you need me, I'm happy to do it'," Cummins added.

The third Ashes Test is scheduled on Wednesday in Adelaide. Australia is currently leading the series (2- 0). The third Test in Adelaide is a must-win match for the visitors to keep their hopes of retaining the Ashes alive. England last won the Ashes in Australia during the 2010-11 tour, when they clinched a memorable 3-1 series victory under the leadership of Andrew Strauss.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor