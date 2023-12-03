Pat Cummins has exceeded my expectations as a captain, says Ian Chappell

Sydney, Dec 3 Former Australia cricketer Ian Chappell said fast-bowler Pat Cummins has exceeded his expectations as a captain, adding that he’s proved to be successful not just in Test cricket, but also in the 50-over format.

It has been a remarkable year for Cummins, where under his leadership, Australia retained the Ashes and won its first-ever World Test Championship mace in England and added more glory by winning the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup title in India, winning eight matches on the trot after losing first two games.

“Cummins was always going to be a good captain. Overlooking for a moment the difficulties of being a fast-bowling skipper, he was easily the most inspirational player in the Australian team, and one blessed with cricketing common sense.”

“Cummins has not only proved himself a worthy Test captain, his leadership has now expanded and he is also successful in 50-overs cricket. I thought he'd be a good captain but he has exceeded my expectations,” wrote Chappell in his column for ESPNCricinfo.

He also felt that fans are in the wrong sport if they aren’t inspired by the way Cummins plays the game. “Any cricketer who isn't inspired by Cummins is in the wrong game. In addition, Cummins is an outstanding fast bowler with a big heart, and has the much admired knack of taking a wicket when it's really needed. To cap it off, he's a bowler who regularly troubles the opposition's best batters.”

“These qualities make him amply qualified to be an inspiring captain. The rest is a matter of him leading the Australia side and seeing what he can make of the job. The only way to improve as a captain is to do the job, make the odd miscalculation and quickly learn from any setbacks.”

Chappell also believes Cummins has done enough to earn the right of being the captain for as long as he wishes to be. “

“I'd put Cummins in the same bracket as Mark Waugh and Anil Kumble - fierce competitors who convey their intentions purely by their actions. Shooting your mouth off doesn't make you a tough player; quite often, it's exactly the opposite.”

“Cummins was the right choice as Australian captain and he has done an extremely good job. Even in the ultra-demanding climate of Australian cricket, he has earned the right to remain captain for as long as he wants the role.”

