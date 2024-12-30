Melbourne [Australia], December 30 : Australia skipper Pat Cummins on Monday showered praise on young batting sensation Sam Konstas and said that the youngster doesn't shy away from any contest.

Australia clinched a 184-run victory over India at the Melbourne Test and took a 2-1 lead in the series, ending India's chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) Final early next year.

The 19-year-old Konstas was called into the squad in place of Nathan McSweeney and had an uphill task to open for Australia in front of a sell-out crowd against a proven Indian pace attack.

Konstas was entertaining throughout his stay on the crease and became a popular face among Australian fans. He made the headlines with a sublime ramp shot off Bumrah in the first inning at the Melbourne Test, declaring his intent to be aggressive even against the brand-new red ball.

In his 11 first-class matches Konstas has scored 718 runs at an average of 42.2, including two centuries and three half-centuries.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Cummins said that Konstas was unreal at the Melbourne Test. The skipper lauded the youngster's "bravery" against the Indian bowlers on Day 01. He added that Konstas had a great week.

"He's been great fun. I think I was saying before, I've always felt like one of the younger guys in the team. And then seeing Sammy as a 19-year-old gearing up the crowd, I feel quite old. He was unreal. I think the bravery that he showed on day one as well. And I think there's a bit of a process behind that as well. I could hang around here and probably wait for, you know, to nick a ball to the slip, or I can try and put some pressure back on the bowler and take the game on. And he's got that no fear kind of mindset, which is amazing. And I hope he keeps on to that. I really love what he's brought to the team. You know, takes the game on, revs up the crowd, doesn't shy away from any contest. So yeah, he's had a great week," Cummins said at the press conference.

Earlier on Day 1 at the Melbourne Test, Konstas sent the Australian fans into a frenzy by executing his aggressive shots, oozing with confidence, which lifted the Australian team to a dominant position.

Australia gave a target of 340 runs to India at the start of Day 05 of the Melbourne Test. The visitors had the whole day in hand but couldn't make the best out of it. The fiery spells from the Aussie bowling attack bundled out India at 155 in the 80th over.

Pat Cummins was named the 'Player of the Match' following a stupendous performance with both bat and ball.

