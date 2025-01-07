Pat Cummins, Jasprit Bumrah, Dane Paterson nominated for December's Player of the Month award

Dubai [UAE], January 7 : Australia skipper Pat Cummins, star India bowler Jasprit Bumrah, and South Africa right-arm seamer Dane Paterson have been nominated for the December's Player of the Month award on Tuesday following their exceptional performance for the national team throughout the month.

Pat Cummins (Australia):

The Australia skipper delivered standout performances with both ball and bat during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, guiding his team to secure a spot in the ICC World Test Championship 2025 Final, set for June.

Cummins showcased his fine form by claiming 17 wickets across three Tests against India at an impressive average of 17.64. His best bowling performance came in Adelaide, a sensational 5/57, which helped the hosts secure a commanding 10-wicket victory.

In addition to his bowling exploits, Cummins contributed with the bat, with crucial knocks of 49 and 41 in Melbourne. He also picked up 6 wickets in the match as Australia secured another important win.

Jasprit Bumrah (India):

Jasprit Bumrah was India's best performer in Australia, also winning the Player of the Series award for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Bumrah claimed 22 wickets in the three Tests in December at a phenomenal average of 14.22. His standout spells included nine wickets in both the Brisbane and Melbourne Tests, which played a pivotal role in keeping India in competition throughout the series.

These remarkable performances also earned Bumrah the highest rating points by any Indian bowler in the ICC Test Player Rankings.

Dane Paterson (South Africa):

South Africa secured their place in the ICC World Test Championship 2025 Final, with the help of brilliant performances from seamer Dane Paterson.

His prolific bowling efforts against Sri Lanka and Pakistan were crucial in the Proteas' successful campaign.

Paterson took 13 wickets in two Tests at an average of 16.92. His figures of 5/71 against Sri Lanka and 5/61 against Pakistan played a key role in South Africa's victories, ensuring their qualification for the WTC25 Final.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor