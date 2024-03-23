Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 23 : Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins named the yorker as the one delivery Mitchell Starc would bowl if he had to do it for the rest of his life.

Cummins and Starc have represented Australia together across different formats in numerous games. But in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 both players will be up against each other as Kolkata Knight Riders face SRH on Saturday.

Ahead of the game, Cummins and Starc named one delivery that both speedsters would use if they had to do it for the rest of their lives. Cummins named yorker as the delivery that Starc would use throughout his life, a variation that has yielded a lot of wickets for him.

"Better yorker definitely Starc. It is probably the yorker that he has got a lot of wickets with," Cummins said in a video posted by IPL on X.

Starc went on to admit that he has got a better yorker than Cummins and added, "I have definitely got a better yorker. I never had to face myself so in my experience it is hard to face Pat."

The left-arm pacer went on to hail Cummins for the all-rounded attribute that he possesses and the way he effectively uses the bouncer.

"Pat is good at all of the things. He uses the bouncer a lot more than I do and he uses it effectively. If he had to bowl one delivery for the rest of his life it would be bouncer," Starc said.

The spotlight will be on the Australian duo during the match as they walk in as two of the most expensive players in the history of the tournament. During the IPL 2024 auction, Starc became the most expensive player in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He was bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 24.75 crore at the auction in Dubai.

SRH acquired the services of the Australian World Cup-winning skipper for Rs 20.50 crore making Cummins the second most expensive player in the history of the IPL.

Fans will be expecting both players to live up to their hefty price tag and deliver match-winning performances for the team.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor