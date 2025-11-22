Pat Cummins to Play in AUS vs ENG 2nd Ashes Test? Pacer Shares Major Injury Update

Australia National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Match: Australia captain Pat Cummins gave a positive update on his fitness on Saturday, saying he is “half a chance” to return for the second Ashes Test in Brisbane. The 32-year-old fast bowler said his recovery has improved in recent weeks. He has increased his training load and completed multiple bowling sessions during the Perth Test.

“It’s feeling good," Cummins said of his back during a stint of commentary on Fox Sports TV. “I had a couple of good sessions in Perth this week, so having a big day where I’d bowl around 10 overs then a couple of quieter day and then going again." "It’s on track and pulling up pretty well. (I’m) half a chance for the next game. I’ll have a couple more bowls and then there could be about two weeks before the next one the way this one is going," he said.

Cummins has been out of action for four months after a lower-back injury he suffered during the West Indies series. He has been travelling with the squad in Perth while Steve Smith leads the side in the opening Ashes Test.

The second Test, a day-night match at the Gabba beginning December 4, comes at a crucial stage for Australia’s pace unit. Josh Hazlewood is still recovering from injury and is unlikely to be available. If Cummins is declared fit, debutant Brendan Doggett may make way. Australia have a fresh concern with opener Usman Khawaja, who suffered a back flare-up while fielding in the slips. The issue kept him from opening in both innings of the Perth Test, and the team will monitor his condition ahead of the Brisbane match.

Australia began the Ashes 2025-26 series with an eight-wicket win in Perth. England were dismissed for 172 and 164 as Mitchell Starc took ten wickets across the match. Travis Head, promoted to open in Khawaja’s absence, struck a dominant century to chase down 205 runs. Marnus Labuschagne added a composed fifty to seal the match inside two days.