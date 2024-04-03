Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 3 : Punjab Kings (PBKS) assistant coach Trevor Gonsalves backed the bowling unit of the franchise, which has not found the desired rhythm, and stated that they are "not concerned" about recent performances.

Despite having a talented bowling unit, PBKS bowlers have struggled to find the rhythm in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Rahul Chahar, who is spearheading the PBKS spin line-up conceded 91 runs in three matches and has claimed just two wickets at a bowling average of 45.50.

Harshal Patel who was picked up for a hefty price tag of Rs 11.75 crore by PBKS has conceded 137 runs in three matches and has picked up three wickets.

A day before the thrilling encounter, Gonsalves backed his side's bowling unit to make a comeback in the coming matches.

"We are not concerned. Both Harshal and Rahul Chahar, and even Sam Curran are all world-class players. They have gone through similar situations a lot of times in the past where they have been hit for runs and yet they have come back strongly. It is just the start. As the tournament progresses, you will see these guys get better with each game," he said in the pre-match press conference.

Gonsalves addressed batsman Liam Livingstone's injury and gave a status on his possible inclusion in the upcoming match. Livingstone suffered an injury while fielding against Lucknow Super Giants last week, and was taken off the field. He was also pushed down the batting order, which proved costly for the Kings in a steep run chase.

"Livingstone is in much better shape as compared to how he was a couple of days ago. We will be taking a call on his inclusion in the playing XI tomorrow. The physios are working with him," Gonsalves said.

He signed off with an assessment of the surface in Ahmedabad for Thursday's game. "This seems like a good batting track. You will see a lot of runs being scored here," he said.

"At present, we have a much-balanced side as compared to before. The balance between the experienced players with the young blood that has come in has already helped. Losing wickets in bunches and going for runs in the death overs are some of the areas that we are working on with the Head Coach and the Director," he added.

PBKS will take on Gujarat Giants in their fourth game in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League on Thursday at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

