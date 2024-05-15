PBKS' Harshal Patel becomes bowler with most wickets in death overs in IPL 2024

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 15 : Punjab Kings pacer Harshal Patel became the bowler with the most wickets in death overs in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Wednesday.

Patel achieved the landmark during the Punjab Kings' clash against Rajasthan Royals at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. On Wednesday, the 33-year-old bagged two wickets in his four-over spell and gave 26 runs.

On Wednesday, both of Patel's wickets came in the death overs as he removed Donovan Ferreira in the 18th and Riyan Parag in the 20th over.

In IPL 2024, Patel has picked up 16 wickets in the death overs. Mumbai Indians' (MI) Jasprit Bumrah is the second bowler to have the most wickets in death overs with 11 dismissals. Arshdeep Singh has 9 wickets in the death overs and stands in third place.

Recapping the first inning of the match between RR and PBKS, after winning the toss, Rajasthan Royals decided to bat first in Guwahati, however, they did not get the start they wanted after Punjab Kings bowlers restricted the hosts' run rate.

Riyan Parag was the only standout batter for Rajasthan Royals after he scored the highest runs among his teammates in Guwahati.

RR were at 58/3 after the end of the 10th over. PBKS bowlers kept the rate under control without any problem. The Royals also registered the fifth-lowest scores at the 10-over mark in the ongoing IPL 2024.

It was not the beginning the Royals expected as they had a slow start, losing wickets and ending with a mediocre total at the halfway stage after the end of the 16th over when Samson's side was at 113/6.

In the last over of the first inning, Harshal removed Riyan Parag (48 runs from 34 balls, 6 fours). The Assamese cricketer only dealt with fours and failed to slam a single six against the Punjab bowlers.

Sam Curran and Rahul Chahar helped PBKS to restrict RR at 144/9 in the first inning.

The Royals need 145 runs to win the match.

