PBKS head coach Ricky Ponting opens up on team's strategy behind retentions for IPL 2025

New Delhi [India], November 1 : Newly appointed Punjab Kings head coach Ricky Ponting discussed the franchise's strategy for player retentions and outlined plans for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction set for later this year.

Each franchise released its retention list on Thursday, 31 October. Ponting and Punjab chose to retain only two uncapped players, Prabhsimran Singh and Shashank Singh, entering the auction with substantial funds and a fresh approach to squad building.

It's a bold move from the Australian legend, with international stars like South African pacer Kagiso Rabada, England all-rounder Sam Curran, and India's Arshdeep Singh among those released by Punjab ahead of the next IPL season.

In an interview with Sanjana Ganesan on The ICC Review, Ponting, the former Australia captain, expressed excitement about building a new team from the ground up with Punjab.

"I'm most excited about a fresh start. It begins with today's retention list. Our strategy is clear; we're entering the auction with just two uncapped players and the largest purse by far, allowing us the flexibility to construct an entire squad," Ponting said, as quoted by the ICC.

Ponting shared his vision for Punjab Kings, who haven't reached the IPL playoffs since 2014, to adopt a new brand of cricket.

"A couple of new coaching staff have joined Punjab Kings. For me, the priority is to transform this franchise. I want it to be different, with visible changes in results. I want us to be the most dynamic and entertaining team in the IPL," Ponting added.

He also noted his surprise at some high-profile players, such as KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, and Shreyas Iyer, being released by their franchises.

"There are a lot of exciting players available. I was a bit surprised by some of the non-Indian retentions, with Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant up for auction, even KL Rahul to some extent. It seems certain franchises are aiming for a change in direction," Ponting remarked.

Ponting concluded by highlighting the importance of strategy in assembling a balanced team.

"You need to pinpoint your primary target and decide how much you're willing to spend. Getting the auction strategy right is crucial, and then we, as the coaching team, can take it forward," he said.

