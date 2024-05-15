PBKS' Kagiso Rabada leaves IPL 2024 early after suffering injury, will be available for T20 WC

New Delhi [India], May 15 : Punjab Kings (PBKS) and South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada has left the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 early after suffering an injury during a match but is expected to play in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, according to a report from ESPNCricinfo.

In the 17th season of the IPL, Rabada appeared in 11 matches for the Punjab-based franchise, where he picked up 11 wickets at an economy rate of 8.86.

After losing 8 of 12 matches in the IPL 2024, the Kings stand at the bottom of the standings with 8 points and have a net run rate of -0.423. In their upcoming match, Punjab Kings will take on Rajasthan Royals at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday.

After Rabada left the PBKS squad due to injury, Harshal Patel and Arshdeep Singh are the only two pacers who will lead the bowling attack for their next two matches of the tournament.

According to the report, the Proteas pacer was allowed to leave the franchise after the Punjab Kings had already been ruled out of the playoffs of IPL 2024. The 28-year-old travelled back to South Africa to consult a specialist after suffering an infection in the soft tissue of a lower limb.

As per ESPNCricinfo, Cricket South Africa (CSA) released a statement where they wrote that the pacer was being "closely monitored by the medical team" in the lead-up to the World Cup.

Rabada is expected to play a crucial role for the Proteas in the upcoming ICC event and will lead the South African pace attack.

The T20 World Cup 2024 will take place in the West Indies and the USA, it will also mark Rabada's fourth appearance representing the Proteas in the 20-over World Cup, having featured in the previous three editions in 2016, 2021 and 2022.

South Africa squad for T20 WC: Aiden Markram (C), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.

Travelling reserves: Nandre Burger and Lungi Ngidi.

