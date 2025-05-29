PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Win Toss, Opt to Bowl First Against Punjab Kings; Josh Hazlewood Back in Playing XI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the toss and chose to bowl first against Punjab Kings in the Qualifier 1 match of the Indian Premier League 2025 on Thursday. The match is being played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh. RCB made one change to their playing eleven. Josh Hazlewood replaced Nuwan Thushara in the squad. Punjab Kings also made one change, with Azmatullah Omarzai coming in for Marco Jansen.

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer said he would have also chosen to bowl first but remained optimistic.

“If you look at the record here, teams batting first have done well, so I am optimistic. The crowd has been tremendous and gives us a lot of energy. The way our openers have shown a fearless approach and positive attitude has been brilliant,” Iyer said.

Here are the Impact substitutes for both the teams:

Punjab Kings Impact Subs: Vijaykumar Vyshak, Praveen Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Musheer Khan, Xavier Bartlet.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Impact Subs: Mayank Agarawal, Rasikh Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Tim Seifert, Swapnil Singh.

Teams:

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Kyle Jamieson

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma