PCB announces streamlined list of centrally contracted players, focusing on emerging talent

New Delhi [India], November 16 : The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has unveiled its latest list of centrally contracted players, reducing the number of contracts from the previous cycle. In the last term, 20 players were awarded two-year central contracts, with performance reviews scheduled for the end of the 2023-24 season. However, this time, the list has been streamlined to prioritise emerging talent and current form.

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana and wicketkeeper-batter Muneeba Ali have been promoted to Category A, the highest tier, in recognition of their outstanding performances and growing influence in the game. Furthermore, left-arm spinner Sadia Iqbal has been elevated to Category B, reflecting her recent contributions to the team.

The new list also includes three newcomers: Gull Feroza, Rameen Shamim, and Tasmia Rubab. For Shamim and Rubab, this marks a return to central contracts after being out of contention since 2018 and the 2022-23 season, respectively. Gull Feroza, meanwhile, has earned her first-ever central contract.

Several players, including Aliya Riaz, Anosha Nasir, Eyman Fatima, Nida Dar, Shawaal Zulfiqar, and Sidra Nawaz, have not had their contracts renewed as the PCB shifts its focus to nurturing the next generation of cricketers in line with the ICC Women's Future Tours Programme for 2025-29. Nonetheless, the PCB clarified that these players remain available for selection.

The centrally contracted players are as follows: Fatima Sana, Muneeba Ali, and Sidra Amin in Category A; Nashra Sundhu and Sadia Iqbal in Category B; Diana Baig and Omaima Sohail in Category C; and Ghulam Fatima, Gull Feroza, Najiha Alvi, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan, and Umm-e-Hani in Category D.

