PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi confirms captaincy-related decisions will be taken by coaches, selectors

Lahore [Pakistan], September 7 : Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi confirmed on Saturday that decisions regarding the captaincy of the men's team will be made by coaches and selectors.

On Friday, reports started to surface that Babar Azam could lose the white-ball captaincy. Sources told Geo News that wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan is the top contender to replace Babar Azam for the white ball captaincy.

PCB is set to hold a "Connection Camp," where the future of the Pakistan team will be discussed alongside possible captaincy shifts across all formats.

During an inspection of the Gaddafi Stadium construction project, Naqvi revealed that the captaincy-related decisions would be made by the coaches and selectors.

"I have left these matters to them. A workshop is scheduled for September 22, where everyone will be invited to give their suggestions, and decisions will be made afterwards," Navi said, as quoted from Geo News.

"I know that if there is any mistake, it falls on me. If the team does not perform well, if there is a selection mistake, or if the coach loses, it will all reflect on me," he added.

Pakistan will host the ICC Champions Trophy next year, and India's participation remains uncertain.

Naqvi confirmed that the PCB has been in touch with the India cricket board and said, "The Champions Trophy will be held in Pakistan. We are in touch with the boards of the teams participating in the tournament."

Pakistan have had its struggles in terms of management and in the field of cricket. Pakistan hit rock bottom after dropping to eighth position in the latest ICC Test Rankings, their lowest since 1965.

The series of setbacks continued for Pakistan following their historic whitewash against Bangladesh in their two-match home Test series. It was the first instance when Pakistan tasted the sour flavour of defeat against Bangladesh in red-ball cricket.

Pakistan will be looking to bounce back in their upcoming home Test series against England.

