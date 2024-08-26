PCB chairman optimistic about Pakistan's comeback after setback in first Test against Bangladesh

New Delhi [India], August 26 : Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi expressed hope about the hosts making a comeback in the two-match Test series after a historic defeat against Bangladesh in the opening clash.

At Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Bangladesh added a golden page in their history book by securing their first-ever Test victory over Pakistan on Sunday.

Pakistan's decision to declare at 448/6 backfired, with Bangladesh riding high on their experience and walking away with a 10-wicket win on Day 5.

The PCB chief congratulated Bangladesh on their momentous victory and expressed hope that Pakistan will bounce back in the second Test.

"Bangladesh Cricket Team has played wonderfully, and have held their ground throughout the match. It is a historic win for they have won against Pakistan for the first time. Heartiest Congratulations to them! Unfortunately, the Pakistan Cricket Team could not perform as well as it should have. InshaAllah the men in green would make a comeback in the upcoming match!" Naqvi said on X.

Bangladesh's landmark win came after 14 encounters with Pakistan, where the Tigers had suffered 12 defeats and managed just one draw.

India and South Africa are now the only teams that Bangladesh has yet to defeat in Test cricket.

The match had a delayed beginning caused by a wet outfield, but by the fifth day, the entire affair had transformed into an enticing action-packed thriller.

The emphatic 10-wicket triumph provided Bangladesh with a significant boost in the ICC World Test Championship standings. They leapfrogged Pakistan and South Africa to the sixth spot, tied on point percentage with Sri Lanka (40 per cent). As a result of the loss, Pakistan slipped down to eighth place with a 30.56 point percentage.

After trailing 1-0, with an aim to go level in the series, Pakistan will face Bangladesh in the second Test at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on August 30.

