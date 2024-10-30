PCB chairman visits Karachi stadium, reviews renovation work for ICC Champions Trophy

Karachi [Pakistan], October 30 : Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi made a visit to Karachi's National Stadium on Wednesday to review the upgradation work of the stadium for next year's ICC Champions Trophy.

With the marquee event set to host top international sides, the PCB has been making sure that the host stadiums meet international standards.

During his review of the ongoing work, Naqvi directed that the stadium's electronic screen should be moved upwards as it currently blocks the view of some fans.

"We want fans to have an uninterrupted view of the matches, so adjusting the screen placement is a priority," Naqvi said during his visit, according to Geo News.

Apart from moving the electronic screen, Naqvi also directed bringing the parking area closer to the Karachi stadium, which will improve access and convenience for fans.

During his visit, Naqvi also urged the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) to pick up the speed of the renovation work to ensure that the stadium would be ready in time for the tournament.

"Hosting the Champions Trophy is a big moment for Pakistan, and we want the venue to reflect that," he added.

Last week, Geo News reported that the International Cricket Council (ICC) had expressed its satisfaction with the detailed briefing of arrangements presented by the PCB officials. The preparations were revealed in an ICC meeting, during which Naqvi, was also present.

Sources told Geo News that during the meeting, the PCB officials assured the ICC board members that the upgradation of the three stadiums that will host the matches of the marquee event will be completed within the stipulated time.

