PCB chief medical officer resigns after committee issues detailed report on Ihsanullah's injury

Lahore [Pakistan], May 2 : Doctor Sohail Saleem, Director of Medical and Sports Sciences, and the Pakistan Cricket Board's chief medical officer resigned on Thursday after the independent three-member Medical Committee submitted its detailed report on Ihsanullah's right elbow injury to the PCB.

The 21-year-old sustained an elbow injury in April 2023, following a white-ball series against New Zealand. After the injury, there were no updates on Ihsanullah's injury.

Last month, Ihsanullah left for Manchester, England, for the treatment of his elbow injury.

The independent three-member Medical Committee, which comprised Professor Rana Dilawaiz Nadeem, doctor Mumraiz Naqshband, and Professor Javed Akram was tasked to review the handling of the fast bowler's injury.

The committee released its report on Thursday, which stated that there were delays in the diagnosis of Ihsanullah's injury and inappropriate prescription of treatment, as well as non-compliance by the fast bowler with the prescribed rehabilitation plan.

"The committee concludes that Ihsanullah's condition of right elbow pain was not addressed, treated, and operated appropriately. There was a delay in reaching the clinical diagnoses and investigations. He did not receive a formal rehabilitation process as required by his condition," stated the committee's report, as quoted from a statement by PCB.

"His surgery was planned hurriedly without any specialist review and preoperative assessment. The surgeon recommended by the Director of Medical and Sports Sciences was inappropriate, lacking the academics and experience in the field," the report stated.

"Postoperatively, Mr Ihsanullah was not fully compliant with the rehabilitation protocols as alleged by the PCB officials. He continues to have medial elbow pain along with shoulder dyskinesia. He has significant elbow stiffness for which surgery is not advised currently as per the advice of national and international appropriate experts in the specialty shoulder and elbow," the report added.

"However, we strongly believe that in view of the talent possessed by Ihsanullah, he be physically assessed on his arrival to Pakistan whereby an appropriate rehabilitation plan be developed in a multidisciplinary fashion, including consideration of hydrodilation and the same be implemented to provide the best chance to the player to live up to his potential again," the report concluded.

Saleem's resignation was announced in the statement, which read, "Meanwhile, Dr Sohail Saleem, Director of Medical and Sports Sciences, has tendered his resignation, which has been accepted by the PCB."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor