PCB chief Naqvi backs Pakistan team ahead of Asia Cup, says criticism can wait

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 8 : Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi has offered "full support" to the national team ahead of the Asia Cup, saying criticism can wait until the tournament concludes.

Pakistan go into the competition on a high after winning the Tri-series against Afghanistan and the UAE, clinching the title with a commanding 75-run victory over Afghanistan in the final.

Since Mike Hesson took charge as Pakistan's white-ball head coach in May, the team has won 10 of its 14 T20Is, blending youth with experience and building momentum ahead of the Asia Cup.

"Congratulations to Team Pakistan on winning the Tri-Series! This is a new but talented team playing fearless and aggressive cricket. Under Head Coach Mike Hesson and his coaching staff, we've won 10 out of 14 T20 matches already," Naqvi wrote in a post on X.

"Let's believe in our boys, coaches, and selectors. Full support to the Greens for the Asia Cup. Criticism and analysis can wait until after the tournament. Right now, they deserve our trust, support, and backing," Naqvi added.

In the Tri-series final, Pakistan posted a competitive 141/8 before their bowlers ripped through Afghanistan's batting line-up.

In reply, Afghanistan's batting unit crumbled into pieces courtesy of Mohammad Nawaz casting a spell with his spin magic. He single-handedly shifted the momentum of the game in the power play by striking twice in the final two balls of the sixth over, dismissing Darwish Rasooli and Azmatullah Omarzai to leave them threadbare at 29/4. On the first ball of the seventh over, Nawaz completed his hat-trick by removing Ibrahim Zadran (9) to complete his hat-trick.

The spin attack continued to dominate, with Abrar Ahmed and Sufiyan Muqeem scything a brace each as Afghanistan bundled out for 66. Pakistan lifted the trophy with a resounding performance.

