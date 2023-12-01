PCB names three star former cricketers as consultant members to chief selector Wahab Riaz

New Delhi [India], December 1 : Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday named former players Kamran Akmal, Rao Iftikhar Anjum, and Salman Butt as consultant members to chief selector Wahab Riaz.

PCB released a statement to announce the appointment of the former cricketers which read, " The PCB has confirmed the appointment of former Pakistan cricketers Kamran Akmal, Rao Iftikhar Anjum and Salman Butt as consultant members to chief selector Wahab Riaz."

Their appointment is with immediate effect and their first assignment will be the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand, which is slated to begin on January 12 after the end of the Australia tour which will begin from December 14.

The trio of experienced former players will look to help the team achieve the success that they did in the T20 World Cup campaign back in 2009 during their playing days.

Akmal and Anjum have had their fair share of experience in terms of selection duties. Earlier this year, Akmal was appointed chair of PCB's Junior Selection Committee.

He was also named as chair of an eight-member selection committee that will carry out trials for Under-13, Under-16, and Under-19 teams.

Along with this when Shahid Afridi was named interim chief selector of the Pakistan men's national team alongside Abdul Razzaq in 2022, Anjum was also a part of the three-man committee.

However, Butt will take his first official position with the PCB as he was serving a ban for his role in the spot-fixing scandal in 2010.

These changes continue to reflect the recent overhaul in the management that has been going through for the past couple of weeks.

Former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Hafeez was appointed as the Team Director, and Wahab Riaz was named as the Chief Selector.

Star player Babar Azam also stepped down as captain from all three formats. Shan Masood was confirmed as the new Test captain and young gun Shaheen Afridi was named T20I captain.

