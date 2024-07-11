PCB outlines new formula for selection committee after sacking Wahab Riaz

Lahore [Pakistan], July 11 : After the announcement of noteworthy changes, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has worked up a new formula for the constitution of the constitution of the selection committee, sources told Geo News.

Sources informed Geo News that the selection committee will include coaches of white-ball and red-ball formats along with the captain of the relevant format. Former cricketers Mohammad Yousuf and Asad Shafiq will also be a part of the selection committee.

The PCB's decision comes after The Babar Azam-led side crashed out of the group stage of the recently concluded T20 World Cup.

The woeful performance of the Pakistan team has led to the PCB chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, making changes in the team management.

On Wednesday, PCB confirmed that they had notified Abdul Razzaq and Wahab Riaz that their services would no longer be required in the national selection committee set-up.

Razzaq was a part of the men's and women's selection committees, while Wahab was a selector of the men's team.

Due to a lack of discipline, Wahab was also removed from the position of senior team manager along with team manager Rana Mansoor.

Over the last four years, the PCB has had six top selectors: Wahab, Mohammad Wasim, Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Haroon Rashid, and Misbah-ul-Haq, all of whom had brief tenures.

Sources informed Geo News that Wahab and Mansoor were involved in providing undue favours to certain players. The players who were supported by the duo and were included in the team were the ones who failed to perform.

The sources also reported that other selection committee members opposed the inclusion of those players.

Following his removal from the committee, Wahab took to X and wrote, "There is a lot I can say, but I don't want to be part of the blame games."

Along with his post on X, he also shared a letter, which read, "My time serving as a member of the selection committee for PCB comes to an end, I just want my people to know that I have served the game I love with faith and sincerity and have given 100 per cent for the betterment of Pakistan cricket."

