PCB reconstitutes Pakistan women's selection committee, includes Razzaq, Shafiq

Lahore [Pakistan], April 25 : The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday said that national women's selection committee has been reconstituted and has been expanded to seven members.

PCB released a statement to announce the decision. "Mohsin Naqvi, Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, has reconstituted the national women's selection committee, expanding it to seven members."

Naqvi's decision comes in the light of the Pakistan women's team's 3-0 ODI series loss against the West Indies women's team.

The retained members from the previous panel include Asmavia Iqbal and Marina Iqbal. They will be joined by the members of the men's national selection committee, Abdul Razzaq and Asad Shafiq.

Former international player, Batool Fatima will also join the reconstituted panel. Along with this, the coach (Mohtashim Rasheed) and captain (Nida Dar) will also be part of the national women's selection committee.

The immediate task of the new selection committee will be to decide the Pakistan women's team for their upcoming tour of England.

They will square off against England in three T20Is and three ICC Women's Championship 2022-25 fixtures from May 11 to 29.

Despite suffering a 3-0 loss to the West Indies team, Pakistan holds the fifth position in the 10-team ICC Women's Championship 2022-25.

Pakistan lost the first game by 113 runs. In the second ODI, they bounced back but suffered a narrow two-wicket defeat. In the third ODI, West Indies prevailed with a comprehensive 88-run win.

The top five teams from the championship, along with hosts India, will directly qualify for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025.

The remaining teams will participate in the Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier tournament.

Women's National Selection Committee: Abdul Razzaq, Asad Shafiq, Asmavia Iqbal, Batool Fatima, Marina Iqbal, Captain (Nida Dar) and Head Coach (Mohtashim Rasheed).

