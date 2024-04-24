PCB rules out Mohammad Rizwan for remainder of T20I series against New Zealand

Lahore [Pakistan], April 24 : The Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday confirmed that Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Irfan Khan will be rested for the remaining two games against New Zealand in the ongoing T20I series.

PCB released a statement to provide a medical update on both players.

"PCB Medical Panel yesterday received Radiology reports of Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Irfan Khan. After reviewing the reports and in consultation with the Pakistan team management, it has been decided to rest the two players from Thursday's and Saturday's T20Is against New Zealand.

Rizwan and Irfan will work on their rehabilitation with the PCB Medical Panel at the National Cricket Academy.

In a record-breaking game in the third T20I on Sunday, Rizwan had to retire hurt after sustaining a hamstring injury. He scored 22 off 21 deliveries which saw him surpass Babar Azam and India's stalwart batter Virat Kohli to become the fastest player to complete 3,000 T20I runs.

The right-handed batter took 92 matches and 79 innings to reach the 3000-plus run mark. Kohli took 87 matches and 81 innings.

Rizwan made his T20I debut against Bangladesh in 2015 and has featured in 93 matches and amassed 3,048 runs at a strike rate of 127.42.

Along with the pair, last week, Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Azam Khan was advised to rest for 10 days after radiological results confirmed a Grade One tear in his right calf muscle.

Azam left the Pakistan men's cricket squad and went to the National Cricket Academy, where he will begin his recovery under the care of the PCB medical panel, as per the statement by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The soreness in Azam's right calf was first felt during batting practice at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium ahead of the first T20I.

The series is currently level at 1-1 and both teams will try to go ahead in the fourth T20I on Thursday at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

