PCB set to delay Haris Rauf's NOC to take part in Big Bash League

Karachi [Pakistan], November 28 : The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is expected to delay the No-Objection Certificate (NOC) of pacer Haris Rauf for his participation in the Big Bash League (BBL).

Rauf's NOC certificate is likely to be delayed till December 11, four days after the start of the league. However, there is no confirmation that the NOC will be issued to the pacer immediately after, according to a report by ESPNcricinfo.

The PCB wants the 30-year-old pacer to take part in the National T20 Cup in Pakistan, which will end on December 10, for which the apex body of the 'Men in Green' is holding the NOC certificate of the fast bowler, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Recently, Pakistan chief selector Wahab Riaz attacked speedster Haris Rauf for backing out from the forthcoming Australia Tests and said that it would hurt the 'Men in Green'.

While announcing the 18-member squad of Pakistan for their tour of Australia, the chief selector revealed that Rauf agreed to play Test cricket but later changed his mind.

"We spoke to Haris Rauf for this tour. When we spoke to him two days ago, he gave his consent to play Test cricket for Pakistan. But last night he changed his mind, and now he doesn't want to be part of this Test series. I'm revealing this because we should be honest with officials, teammates, and the public. We spoke to Haris and he was worried about his body and fitness, as well as his workload. Mohammad Hafeez and I sat with him and tried to facilitate him in every way. We told him even if he didn't perform well there, we would accept it," Wahab said earlier.

In the ODI World Cup 2023, Rauf failed to put up a quality performance. He played nine matches and scalped 16 wickets. However, he gave away 533 runs and had an economy rate of 6.74.

