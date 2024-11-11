PCB to write to ICC after BCCI refusal to play Champions Trophy in Pakistan

Lahore [Pakistan], November 11 : Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is making preparations to formally address the International Cricket Council (ICC) after India said that it will not travel to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy next year, according to Geo News.

The reported cited sources as saying that Pakistan will send a letter to the ICC in the next two days while adhering to the government's guidelines.

According to the sources, the PCB is planning to request the ICC to provide concrete reasons behind the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) reported refusal to participate in the marquee event, which will be held in Pakistan in early 2025. PCB is headed by Mohsin Naqvi.

The sources also informed Geo News that the PCB consulted with the Pakistan government to understand the appropriate course of action.

On Sunday, the Pakistan media claimed that the ICC had conveyed in writing to the PCB that India won't travel to Pakistan to participate in the tournament.

Due to tense political ties between both nations, India has not travelled to Pakistan since 2008, when they played the Asia Cup over there. The arch-rivals played their last bilateral series in 2012-13 in India, a white-ball series and now mostly play in ICC tournaments and Asia Cups.

India has firmly held the stance of not travelling to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy, citing security concerns. Earlier this year, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla stated that India would travel to Pakistan only if the Government of India permitted it.

Notably, last year, Pakistan hosted the Asia Cup, but the tournament was hosted in a hybrid model. India played its matches in Sri Lanka, while the rest of the matches were hosted in Pakistan.

