PCL 2024: Sahgal Delhi Demons, Rajasthan Kings emerge victorious in low-scoring thrillers

New Delhi [India], October 22 : In a tightly contested match, the Sahgal Delhi Demons edged out the Ghaziabad Bhawani Tigers by 4 wickets in a low-scoring affair. Winning the toss, the Tigers elected to bat first but struggled to build momentum.

Early on, they lost their captain Hitesh Sharma to a brilliant delivery from Abhishek Sakuja in the 3rd over. Peter Trego top-scored for the Tigers with a valuable 34 runs off 24 balls, while Zeeshan Mewati chipped in with a late flourish, remaining unbeaten on 23 off 12 balls. The Tigers managed to set a modest total of 144/8 after their 20 overs.

For the Demons, Mohammad Sultan Ansari was the standout bowler, claiming 3 wickets for just 15 runs in his 4 overs. In response, the Demons had a rocky start, losing 4 wickets for just 64 runs by the 10th over. However, opener Sarul Kanwar provided a solid foundation with a brisk 56 off 32 balls, hitting 5 fours and 5 sixes. Shivam Sharma then steadied the innings, scoring an unbeaten 41 off 33 balls, guiding the Demons to victory with one over to spare.

In the second match of the day, the Rajasthan Kings triumphed over the Faridabad Sledgehammers Knights by 4 wickets. The Kings won the toss and opted to field, a decision that paid off as the Knights stumbled early, losing 4 wickets during the powerplay. Star player Pawan Negi managed only 7 runs before returning to the dugout. Hemant Chaudhary was exceptional with the ball for the Kings, picking up 3 wickets for just 22 runs in his 4 overs, limiting the Knights to a mere 141 runs.

Chasing the modest total, the Kings also faced early setbacks, losing both openers in the powerplay, which reignited hopes for the Knights. However, consistent contributions from their middle order allowed the Kings to maintain their composure. Ravi Balhara from the Knights did his best with 4 wickets in his 4 overs, but the Kings managed to chase down the target in the 18th over. Hemant Chaudhary was awarded Player of the Match for his pivotal bowling performance.

Overall, it was a day of nail-biting cricket in New Delhi, with both matches showcasing the unpredictability of the Pro Cricket League.

