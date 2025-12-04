New Delhi [India], December 4 : Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh has slammed Virat Kohli's critics after the ace batter slammed his 53rd ODI century during the second ODI game of the three-match series against South Africa in Raipur.

Kohli has been in sublime form in the ongoing three-match series against South Africa. Kohli smashed 135 runs in the opening ODI, which India won by 17 runs in Ranchi.

The 37-year-old showcased his class during the second ODI in Raipur, scoring 102 runs off 93 balls that helped the Men in Blue post 358/5 in 50 overs. However, South Africa put in a stunning effort, sealing a memorable four-wicket win and levelling the three-match ODI series 1-1.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, former Indian cricketer Harbhajan said that Kohli is someone who can't be sidelined due to transition. People are writing him off, telling that it is a new generation, new players should come in all that. You don't have such a fit player among your newcomers as well. Is there anyone? If you can point your finger at Virat Kohli and say that there is no place for him, then brother, what are you doing?"

Harbhajan heaped praise on Ruturaj Gaikwad, who scored his maiden ODI century during the Raipur ODI. Gaikwad, who is playing at number four, played a superb knock of 105 runs off 83 balls. The right-handed batter stitched a magnificent 195-run stand with Kohli for the third wicket for India.

Kohli and Gaikwad's 195-run stand is also the highest partnership for any wicket for India against South Africa in men's ODIs, going ahead of the 194-run stand between Sachin Tendulkar and Dinesh Karthik for the second wicket in Gwalior in 2010.

"Ruturaj is brilliant. Brilliant player. He arrived to the scene a bit late, did not get enough opportunities, and now that he has an opportunity, he is not letting go of it. When Ruturaj and Virat were batting together, the way Ruturaj changed gears after reaching fifty, he reached his hundred in some 75 balls. The batsmanship they showed together, it was class," the former bowler added.

"I thought at one point, India should have scored 380 runs. But both Virat and Gaikwad had got out right after hitting their 100. If one of them had gone on to score 140-150, then the job would have been done. Actually, 358 should also have been defended, but I think we lagged behind in terms of our bowling," Harbhajan Singh concluded.

India was put to bat first by the Proteas, who had the hosts down at 62/2 after dismissals of Rohit Sharma (14) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (22). Virat (102 in 93 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) and Ruturaj (105 in 83 balls, with 12 fours and two sixes) put on a 195-run stand for the third wicket, putting India in command.

Later, KL Rahul (66* in 43 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) and Ravindra Jadeja (24* in 27 balls, with two fours) finished off in style with a quickfire 69-run stand for the sixth wicket. Marco Jansen (2/63) was the top bowler for the Proteas.

Proteas started off the chase with a flurry of boundaries, but they lost Quinton de Kock early. After that, skipper Temba Bavuma (46 in 48 balls, with three fours and a six) and Markram had a 101-run stand. Markram struck his fourth ODI ton and first as an opener, scoring 110 in 98 balls, with 10 fours and four sixes.

Another partnership of 92 runs between Matthew Breetzke (68 in 64 balls, with five fours) and Dewald Brevis (54 in 34 balls, with a four and five sixes) changed the game in favour of the Proteas.

In the end, despite Nandre Burger and Tony de Zorzi's injuries making things easier for India, Keshav Maharaj (10*) and Corbin Bosch (25*) took SA to a memorable win with four wickets and four balls in hand.

Arshdeep Singh (2/54) was the top bowler for India, while Harshit Rana (1/70) figures changed for the worse after one poor over. Prasidh Krishna's poor show, conceding 82 in 8.2 overs, was a massive point of difference in SA's win.

An exciting decider awaits on Saturday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor