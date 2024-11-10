Perth ODI: Pakistan win toss; opt to bowl first against Australia in series decider

Perth [Australia], November 10 : Pakistan skipper Mohammed Rizwan has won the toss and elected to bowl first against Australia in the series decider at the Perh Stadium on Sunday.

The three-match ODI series is evenly poised with the hosts winning the first match of the series at Melbourne (by 2 wickets) and the Green Brigade levelling the series by winning the second game at Adelaide (by 9 wickets).

"We are going to bowl first. Similar pitch, we'll try and do well like in the last match. The confidence is very high going into this game. Haris Rauf knows Australian conditions due to the BBL and he gives suggestions to the others," Rizwan said after winning the toss.

Australia captain Josh Inglis said that if the Men in Yellow have won the toss then they have elected to bowl only.

"It's been a whirlwind the last few days and I'm looking forward to this game. We were probably bowling first, but the surface looks good for the complete game. Five changes for us - Lance Morris, Cooper Connolly, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott and Spencer Johnson are in," Inglis

Teams:

Australia (Playing XI): Matthew Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Inglis (wk/c), Cooper Connolly, Marcus Stoinis, Aaron Hardie, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson, Lance Morris.

Pakistan (Playing XI): Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk/c), Kamran Ghulam, Agha Salman, Irfan Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain.

