Perth [Australia], November 27 : The Perth Stadium pitch has received the International Cricket Council's (ICC) highest rating of "very good" despite the first Ashes Test match between Australia and England ending in just two days.

The pitch that saw 19 wickets fall on the opening day, and Australia went on to win the match by eight wickets, thanks to Travis Head's impressive 123 off 83 balls, was graded as "very good" in the official report from the match referee Ranjan Madugalle, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Under the ICC's four-tier ratings system, "very good" reflects a pitch with "good carry, limited seam movement, and consistent bounce early in the match, allowing for a balanced contest between batters and bowlers".

At 847 deliveries, it was the second-shortest completed Test in Australia and the shortest Ashes Test by balls bowled since 1888.

Pace bowling dominated the first Ashes Test, with Mitchell Starc claiming 7 for 58 as England collapsed from 160 for 5 to 172 all out in the first innings. England skipper Ben Stokes led the charge for the visitors, taking five wickets to reduce Australia to 123 for 9 on Day 1.

On the second day, England had extended their lead to 105 with nine wickets in hand before Scott Boland cut through the middle order.

England set a target of 205 for Australia, which the hosts raced to inside 29 overs after Travis Head was promoted to open the batting in place of the injured Usman Khawaja.

"This wicket, it kind of gets better, I think at the end of day two, it's probably at its best for the game late this evening ... we saw similar last year as well," Australia captain Steven Smith had said.

