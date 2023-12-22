Perth Scorchers captain Ashton Turner ruled out of BBL following knee surgery

Perth [Australia], December 22 : Perth Scorchers chances of defending their title took a major hit after captain Ashton Turner got ruled out of the remainder of the Big Bash League (BBL) following surgery on his knee.

Turner limped off the field on Wednesday after bowling one delivery against Hobart Hurricanes. To repair a meniscus tear in his right knee, he underwent surgery on Friday morning.

Scorchers released a statement to announce that Turner will be missing the remainder of the series. "Perth Scorchers captain Ashton Turner will miss the remainder of the KFC BBL|13 season following surgery this morning to repair a meniscus tear in his right knee."

"An exact timeframe for Turner's return will be determined in due course. The Club is currently working through the process of appointing a stand-in captain, who will be announced before Perth's Boxing Day match against Melbourne Renegades at Optus Stadium," it added.

Australia wicketkeeper Josh Inglis is the official vice-captain of the franchise, but other names could also come into consideration to pick the new captain. All-rounder Aaron Hardie, shared leadership duties against the Hurricanes after Turner went off the field. He could be another player who could be also in the captaincy mix.

Ashton Turner was picked by the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for Rs 1 crore during the mini-auction earlier this week.

Scorchers are currently placed second in the table after three games with two victories. Their first game of the campaign against Melbourne Renegades was abandoned due to dangerous pitch conditions.

