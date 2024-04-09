Phil Salt becomes fifth KKR batter to get dismissed on first ball in IPL history

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 9 : Star England player Phil Salt became the fifth Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter to get dismissed on the first ball of the match in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

In their match against Chennai Super Kings, Salt was dismissed on the first ball of the right-arm seamer Tushar Despande at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here on Monday.

The other four batters to be dismissed on the first ball of the innings are Brendon McCullum vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2009, Manoj Tiwary vs Deccan Chargers in 2010, Jacque Kallis vs Delhi Capitals in 2014, Joe Denly vs Delhi Capitals in 2019, and

Coming to the match, riding on Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman and Ravindra Jadeja's brilliance followed by Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube's fine knocks helped CSK register a 7-wicket victory against the KKR.

CSK continued domination at their fortress as they cruised home without really breaking a sweat, ending KKR's unbeaten run in this tournament. Chennai skipper Gaikwad remained unbeaten at 67 as he slammed the winning runs for the team.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was awarded the Player of the Match award for his outstanding bowling performance.

