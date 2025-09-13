Phil Salt smashes unbeaten 141 as England post 304/2, thrash South Africa by 146 runs in 2nd T20I

Manchester [UK], September 13 : England stormed back in style to level the three-match T20I series against South Africa, posting a mammoth 304/2 in 20 overs before skittling the visitors for just 158 in 16.1 overs. The hosts won by a record 146 runs, their biggest victory margin in T20Is, and set up a decider in Nottingham on Sunday.

The star of the show was opener Phil Salt, who smashed an unbeaten 141 off just 60 balls. His blazing century came in only 39 balls, making it the fastest by an England batter in T20Is, breaking Liam Livingstone's 42-ball effort against Pakistan in 2021. Salt's knock, decorated with fifteen boundaries and eight sixes, also took him to his fourth T20I century in just 42 innings. He became the fastest to reach four hundreds in the format, going past Suryakumar Yadav who achieved the feat in 57 innings. Most T20I hundreds are scored by Glenn Maxwell and Rohit Sharma with five each, followed by Suryakumar and Salt on four apiece.

Salt's 141 not out remains the highest score for an English batter in this format, surpassing his own 119 against the West Indies in Tarouba.

England's dominance with the bat saw them shatter multiple records. Their 304/2 was their highest ever total in T20 internationals, surpassing the 267/3 against West Indies in Tarouba in 2023, and also marked their first time breaching the 300-run barrier in the format. It was the third-highest total in T20I history, behind Zimbabwe's 344/4 against Gambia in 2024 and Nepal's 314/3 against Mongolia in 2023. This was only the second instance of a Test-playing nation crossing 300.

England's 304/2 now stands at the top, eclipsing India's 297/6 against Bangladesh in Hyderabad in 2024 and 283/1 against South Africa in Johannesburg the same year.

The assault began right from the start, as England raced to 50 in just 3.2 overs, their fastest ever when batting first. They reached 100 in 5.5 overs, the second quickest against a full-member team, only behind West Indies who conceded 100 in 5.3 overs to South Africa in 2023. At the halfway stage, England were 166/1, the highest ever total after ten overs in a T20I. They went past 200 in just 12.1 overs, the fastest ever in the format, surpassing Zimbabwe's 12.5 overs against Gambia in Nairobi last year. England's innings included 48 boundaries, 30 fours and 18 sixes, the second most ever in a T20I behind Zimbabwe's 57 in that same match against Gambia.

Captain Jos Buttler played his part with a brutal 18-ball fifty, the third-fastest for England. His opening stand with Salt produced 126 runs in just 47 balls at a staggering run rate of 16.06, making it the highest-ever scoring rate for a 100-plus opening partnership by a full-member side. It was also their fourth century stand in only 17 innings together, the joint second most for any opening pair, only behind Pakistan's Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.

South Africa, left with an improbable chase of 305, never looked in the contest and folded for 158 in 16.1 overs. The margin of defeat was 146 runs, which was their heaviest ever in T20Is, going past the 135-run loss to India in Johannesburg in 2024. For England, it was also a record, their biggest win by runs, surpassing the 137-run thrashing of West Indies at Basseterre in 2019.

The top scorer in South Africa's chase was Aiden Markram, who scored 41. Jofra Archer was the top bowler for England with 3/25.

For South Africa, all the bowlers were hammered; Bjorn Fortuin was the sole wicket taker for the Proteas with 2/52.

With the series now tied at 1-1, Nottingham will host the decider on Sunday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor