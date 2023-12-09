Phillips, Santner's unbeaten stand propels New Zealand to victory against Bangladesh, ends Test series on level terms

Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 9 : New Zealand levelled the two-match Test series against Bangladesh by clinching victory in the second game within four days on Saturday at the Shere Bangla National Stadium and the Test series on 1-1 scoreline.

Glenn Phillps once again stole the show with the bat scoring 40* off 48 balls and stitching a crucial unbeaten 70-run partnership with Mitchell Santner.

The Tigers began the day with a score of 38/2 with the spinner duo of Ajaz Patel and Mitchell Santner combining to scalp eight.

The 35-year-old left-arm orthodox ended the second innings with six wickets while Santner added three wickets to his kitty.

Zakir Hasan's 59 propelled Bangladesh to a score of 144 in 35 overs.

New Zealand had a slender lead of 8 runs after the end of the first innings, as a result, the Kiwis set out to chase a target of 137.

The chase of the paltry score turned out to be a tricky one right from the off-set. Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taijul Islam combined to scalp five while Shoriful Islam claimed one to reduce the Kiwis to 69/6.

From that point, Santner joined hands with Phillips to establish a crucial partnership that turned the complexion of the entire game around.

Both batters displayed a fine combination of aggression and sensibility to ensure New Zealand bounced back in the series.

Both batters propelled the Kiwis to a four-wicket victory with a day to spare even after five sessions were lost due to overcast conditions.

Phillips turned out to be the hero for New Zealand in the second Test by playing a match-winning knock in both innings (87 & 40*).

His power-packed performance was recognized as he was awarded with the Man of the Match for the second Test.

Brief Score: Bangladesh 172 & 144 (Zakir Hasan 59; Ajaz Patel 6-57, Mitchell Santner 3-51) vs New Zealand 180 & 139/6 (Glenn Phillips 40*, Mitchell Santner 35*; Mehidy Hasan Miraz 3-52).

