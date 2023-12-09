Phillips, Santner's unbeaten stand propels New Zealand to victory against Bangladesh, ends Test series on level terms

Phillips, Santner's unbeaten stand propels New Zealand to victory against Bangladesh, ends Test series on level terms

Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 9 : New Zealand levelled the two-match Test series against Bangladesh by clinching victory in the second game within four days on Saturday at the Shere Bangla National Stadium and the Test series on 1-1 scoreline.

Glenn Phillps once again stole the show with the bat scoring 40* off 48 balls and stitching a crucial unbeaten 70-run partnership with Mitchell Santner.

The Tigers began the day with a score of 38/2 with the spinner duo of Ajaz Patel and Mitchell Santner combining to scalp eight.

The 35-year-old left-arm orthodox ended the second innings with six wickets while Santner added three wickets to his kitty.

Zakir Hasan's 59 propelled Bangladesh to a score of 144 in 35 overs.

New Zealand had a slender lead of 8 runs after the end of the first innings, as a result, the Kiwis set out to chase a target of 137.

The chase of the paltry score turned out to be a tricky one right from the off-set. Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taijul Islam combined to scalp five while Shoriful Islam claimed one to reduce the Kiwis to 69/6.

From that point, Santner joined hands with Phillips to establish a crucial partnership that turned the complexion of the entire game around.

Both batters displayed a fine combination of aggression and sensibility to ensure New Zealand bounced back in the series.

Both batters propelled the Kiwis to a four-wicket victory with a day to spare even after five sessions were lost due to overcast conditions.

Phillips turned out to be the hero for New Zealand in the second Test by playing a match-winning knock in both innings (87 & 40*).

His power-packed performance was recognized as he was awarded with the Man of the Match for the second Test.

Brief Score: Bangladesh 172 & 144 (Zakir Hasan 59; Ajaz Patel 6-57, Mitchell Santner 3-51) vs New Zealand 180 & 139/6 (Glenn Phillips 40*, Mitchell Santner 35*; Mehidy Hasan Miraz 3-52).

