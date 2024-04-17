"Phir se udd chala...": Mayank Yadav set to gather pace in CSK clash

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 17 : Ahead of the fixture against defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) seamer Mayank Yadav was seen bowling in nets during the practice sessions.

During LSG's win over the Gujarat Titans, Mayank's bowling was lauded by fans in terms of pace, line and length. He was hitting 150 kmph consistently but suffered a cramp.

The Lucknow franchise took to X and posted a video of the young pacer bowling ahead of the 34th fixture of the IPL 2024 against the five-time champions.

"Phir se udd chala," the caption said.

https://x.com/LucknowIPL/status/1780542423497605198

Mayank has gathered headlines for his sheer pace, touching bowling speeds of 150 kmph plus. During the match against RCB, Yadav bagged three wickets in his four-over spell, giving only 14 runs. He was named the 'Player of the Match'.

The LSG seamer scripted history at the age of 21 as he became the first bowler in the history of IPL to win the 'Player of the Match' award in their first two matches.

He clocked 156.7 kph during the game against RCB and bowled the fastest delivery in the ongoing edition and overall the fourth fastest in the history of the entire tournament, breaking his own record made during the Punjab Kings match which was his debut, where he clocked 155.8 kmph. During his debut game, he took 3/27 in four overs.

