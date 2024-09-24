Phoebe Litchfield, Anneke Bosch rise in latest ICC Women's T20I batting rankings

Dubai [UAE], September 24 : Australia's Phoebe Litchfield and South Africa's Anneke Bosch rose in the latest ICC Women's T20I batting rankings ahead of the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024, which is scheduled to take place from October 3-20 at the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Bosch's scores of 24 and 46 in the last two matches of their T20I series against Pakistan in Multan, which her side won 2-1, has lifted her three places to joint-15th position, just one shy of her career-best ranking of 14th that she attained in December last year, as per the ICC media release.

Litchfield, who was named the ICC Women's Emerging Cricketer of the Year for 2023, has also shown fine form ahead of the 10-team global event, moving up 20 slots to a career-best 41st position after her Player of the Match performance of 64 not out off 43 balls in the second T20I against New Zealand in MacKay.

Chloe Tryon of South Africa (up four places to 47th), Maddy Green of Australia (up five places to 49th), and Sidra Amin of Pakistan (up two places to 61st) are among the others to advance following the latest weekly update to the women's rankings, which is carried out on Tuesdays.

In the bowling rankings, Pakistan spinner Nashra Sandhu has moved up six slots to joint-seventh position after a haul of two for 20 in the second T20I in Multan while Australia off-spinner Ashleigh Gardner is in ninth position after also ascending six spots with figures of three for 16 in the second T20I against New Zealand, the media release added.

New Zealand leg-spinner Amelia Kerr's haul of four for 20 in the second T20I has lifted her four places to joint-17th position, while Australia fast bowler Annabelle Sutherland is also in the top 20 after grabbing a wicket each in the two matches.

Tumi Sekhukhune (up eight places to 43rd) and Tryon (up six places to 56th), both of South Africa, and Tuba Hassan (up four places to 50th) of Pakistan are others to move up the bowling rankings. Tryon has also progressed from 15th to 13th in the list of all-rounders.

