Phoebe Litchfield’s 119 Powers Australia to 338 Against India in ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Semifinal

Australia Women’s National Cricket Team vs India Women’s National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Opener Phoebe Litchfield’s brilliant 119 off 93 balls powered defending champions Australia to a commanding total of 338 all out against India in the second semi-final of the Women’s World Cup on Thursday, October 30, 2025. This is the highest total ever scored in a Women’s World Cup semi-final, surpassing South Africa’s 319 against England in the first semi-final of the ongoing tournament.

— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) October 30, 2025

Litchfield’s fluent knock set the tone for Australia after the early dismissal of Alyssa Healy. Ellyse Perry added stability with a composed 77 off 88 balls, sharing a 155-run partnership for the second wicket with Litchfield. Later, Ashleigh Gardner accelerated the innings with a quick 65 off 45 balls, guiding Australia past the 330 mark.

India’s bowlers struggled to contain the flow of runs throughout the innings. Young spinner Shree Charani was the most effective bowler for India, finishing with 2 for 49 from her 10 overs. Deepti Sharma also picked up two wickets but conceded 73 runs.

Australia 338 in 50 overs (Phoebe Litchfield 119, Ellyse Perry 77, Ashleigh Gardner 63; Deepti Sharma 2-73, Shree Charani 2-49).