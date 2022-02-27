Pitch in Test against South Africa still a good batting wicket, says Colin de Grandhomme

Christchurch, Feb 27 New Zealand all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme thinks that the pitch in second Test against South Africa has still got the ingredients to be a good batting wicket. De Grandhomme's career-best counter-attacking knock of 120 off 158 balls took New Zealand from 91/5 to 293 all out, conceding a lead of 71 runs to South Africa.

Though they now stare at a tall chase with South Africa currently having a lead of 211 runs, de Grandhomme has backed New Zealand to chase down the total. "I think if they get 270, we'll definitely back ourselves to get it. If they bowl well and get us out, fair enough. I think it might change only a little bit; might just get a bit slower and maybe lower but that's about it. I think it's still a good batting wicket," said de Grandhomme in the virtual press conference.

The ongoing Test is also a comeback for de Grandhomme in the longest format of the game after featuring in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India in Southampton last year in June. "Obviously, from the first Test, I felt like I missed a bit out there and coming back into the team and just working hard. Getting to your milestone obviously means a lot and helping the team out."

Asked if he had a specific bowler to target during his partnership of 133 with fellow all-rounder Daryl Mitchell (60 off 134 balls), de Grandhomme remarked, "I don't target anyone. I just try to watch the ball out of the hand and then react to what was coming out for me. He (Daryl Mitchell) gave me thoughts into what is happening out there. It was a pretty good wicket, wasn't too much to worry about. It was see the ball, hit the ball."

